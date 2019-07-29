XRegister
06 October 2018

29/07/2019 - 22:22 BST

Nicolas Pepe Could Sign Arsenal Contract On Tuesday

 




Nicolas Pepe could sign a five-year Arsenal contract as soon as Tuesday. 

The Gunners are racing to push the deal for the winger over the line after agreeing a fee with Lille and personal terms with the player's representatives.


 



Napoli worked hard to take Pepe to Italy, holding discussions with his agents, but Arsenal's superior financial firepower has blown the Serie A side out of the water.

According to French daily La Voix du Nord, the finishing touches are being put to the transfer and Pepe is expected to sign his contract on Tuesday, Wednesday at the latest.

 


It will be a five-year deal and will net Pepe the cool sum of €6m per year.


 


Arsenal have also met the financial demands, in terms of commission, of Pepe's agents.

Lille for their part will net around €80m from selling the Ivory Coast international to Unai Emery's Arsenal; they will not bank all of it though, with a portion to go to Pepe's former club Angers.

 


Several other clubs also reached an agreement with Lille over a fee for Pepe, but the Ligue 1 side left the ball firmly in the player's court to decide where he would go this summer.

Pepe put a decision on hold while he took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
 