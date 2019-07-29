Portuguese Streak Running Through Sheffield Wednesday New Manager Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday have a shortlist of potential foreign managers, mainly Portuguese, as they look to put a new man at the Hillsborough helm, according to the Sun.



The Owls lost the services of Steve Bruce earlier this summer after Premier League side Newcastle United came calling.













Bruce had only taken over at Sheffield Wednesday in February and the Owls have had Lee Bullen in temporary charge.



It is claimed that Bullen increasingly looks like he will be in the dugout for Wednesday's Championship opener at the weekend, at Reading.



Wednesday have drawn up a shortlist of foreign coaches as they consider who to hand the role to on a permanent basis.







And it is claimed the majority of those on the list are Portuguese.



Who Sheffield Wednesday will turn to remains to be seen, but Bullen has not been shy about voicing his aspirations to land the job on a permanent basis.



Following their trip to Reading, Sheffield Wednesday then have their first home fixture of the campaign, against Barnsley.



They are in EFL Cup action at home against Bury on 13th August, while their remaining fixtures in the first month come against Millwall, Luton Town, Preston North End and QPR.

