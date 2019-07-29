Rangers Not Willing To Complete Permanent Ryan Kent Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are not currently willing to buy Ryan Kent, but Liverpool only want to sell the winger, according to the Sun.



Kent enjoyed a successful season last term on loan at Rangers from Liverpool, making a big impact in Steven Gerrard's team at Ibrox.













He has attracted interest from a host of teams, not least Rangers, who would like to see him return north of the border.



Liverpool though want to sell Kent, with Jurgen Klopp having ruled out letting the winger leave Anfield on another loan agreement.



However, Rangers are not currently willing to buy the 22-year-old and want him on another loan deal.







It remains to be seen if either side will shift their approach, but Liverpool have the pressure of the 8th August Premier League and Championship transfer deadline approaching, after which a number of potential destinations for Kent will be ruled out.



Rangers have until 2nd September to do business and may be hoping Liverpool come round to another loan for Kent.



It has been claimed that Liverpool will be looking for a fee in the region of £8m to let the 22-year-old leave Anfield on a permanent basis.

