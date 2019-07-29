XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/07/2019 - 12:35 BST

Rangers Not Willing To Complete Permanent Ryan Kent Capture

 




Rangers are not currently willing to buy Ryan Kent, but Liverpool only want to sell the winger, according to the Sun

Kent enjoyed a successful season last term on loan at Rangers from Liverpool, making a big impact in Steven Gerrard's team at Ibrox.


 



He has attracted interest from a host of teams, not least Rangers, who would like to see him return north of the border.

Liverpool though want to sell Kent, with Jurgen Klopp having ruled out letting the winger leave Anfield on another loan agreement.

 


However, Rangers are not currently willing to buy the 22-year-old and want him on another loan deal.


 


It remains to be seen if either side will shift their approach, but Liverpool have the pressure of the 8th August Premier League and Championship transfer deadline approaching, after which a number of potential destinations for Kent will be ruled out.

Rangers have until 2nd September to do business and may be hoping Liverpool come round to another loan for Kent.

 


It has been claimed that Liverpool will be looking for a fee in the region of £8m to let the 22-year-old leave Anfield on a permanent basis.
 