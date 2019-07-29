They’ve Spoken, My Impression Is He’s Arsenal Bound – Agent of Napoli Star On Nicolas Pepe

Follow @insidefutbol





Bruno Satin, who acts as the agent of Nicolas Pepe's friend Kevin Malcuit, has revealed his impression is Napoli will lose out on the winger to Arsenal.



Arsenal have moved decisively into pole position to sign Pepe from Lille, despite Napoli also agreeing a fee for his services and holding talks on personal terms with his agents.













Napoli defender Malcuit is a close friend of Pepe's and played with the winger at Lille, and Satin admits the full-back has been in touch with the Ivorian.



Satin though is pessimistic over a reunion at Napoli and thinks Pepe is Arsenal bound.



The agent told Radio Goal on Italian radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli: "Kevin has often spoken with Nicolas Pepe, also about the market, the two are friends.







"I have the impression that the winger now at Lille will not end up at the disposal of Carlo Ancelotti.



"For me, he will be a new Arsenal player.



"This, at least, is my feeling."



Napoli have not given up hope on Pepe and are banking on the fact they have Champions League football turning the tables to their advantage.



Financially however, the Serie A side have been blown out of the water by Arsenal's personal term proposals to the Lille star.



Liverpool and Inter have also been linked with Pepe.

