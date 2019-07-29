Tottenham Hotspur Set To Suffer Blow To Nicolo Zaniolo Signing Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur linked attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is on the verge of agreeing on a new contract with Roma this summer.



Zaniolo has been heavily linked with a move away from Roma this summer, despite the club being keen on keeping hold of him for next season.













He enjoyed a stellar first season at Roma after they signed him from Inter last year as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to the Nerazzurri.



Tottenham have been keen on snapping him up this summer and have been in talks with Roma to discuss the possibility of taking the young Italian to north London.





But according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Serie A giants are on the verge of making sure Zaniolo stays at the Stadio Olimpico next season.







His agent will hold talks with Roma next week over a new contract and the two sides are close to agreeing on terms of the improved deal.



While Roma are yet to meet Zaniolo’s demands of a €2m per year deal, the club’s offer of a deal worth €1.5m plus bonuses is close to what the player wants.





The 19-year-old’s camp have been insistent that he will stay at the club and it seems the player is unlikely to leave Roma this summer.

