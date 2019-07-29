XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/07/2019 - 10:49 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Set To Suffer Blow To Nicolo Zaniolo Signing Hopes

 




Tottenham Hotspur linked attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is on the verge of agreeing on a new contract with Roma this summer.

Zaniolo has been heavily linked with a move away from Roma this summer, despite the club being keen on keeping hold of him for next season.  


 



He enjoyed a stellar first season at Roma after they signed him from Inter last year as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to the Nerazzurri.

Tottenham have been keen on snapping him up this summer and have been in talks with Roma to discuss the possibility of taking the young Italian to north London.
 


But according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Serie A giants are on the verge of making sure Zaniolo stays at the Stadio Olimpico next season.



His agent will hold talks with Roma next week over a new contract and the two sides are close to agreeing on terms of the improved deal.

While Roma are yet to meet Zaniolo’s demands of a €2m per year deal, the club’s offer of a deal worth €1.5m plus bonuses is close to what the player wants.
 


The 19-year-old’s camp have been insistent that he will stay at the club and it seems the player is unlikely to leave Roma this summer.   
 