West Brom Swoop For Striker Not Dead, Talks Ongoing

West Brom's swoop for Basel striker Albian Ajeti is not dead, with the Baggies continuing to hold talks with the Swiss side.



It had been claimed that the Championship side were unlikely to be able to land the 22-year-old due to the player's wage demands, with a deal looking impossible.













However, according to Express & Star, talks are still ongoing between West Brom and Basel over Ajeti.



It is also claimed that the player's wage demands do not necessarily rule out a move to the Hawthorns taking place this summer.



While there are no guarantees a deal can be done, the Championship club continue to work towards signing Ajeti and putting him at the disposal of manager Slaven Bilic.







He came through Basel's youth set-up, but then departed for Germany with Augsburg.



Ajeti was taken back to Switzerland in 2016, initially on loan, by St Gallen, while Basel then swooped to sign him in 2017.



He put pen to paper to a five-year contract and has scored goals on a consistent basis for the St Jakob-Park outfit.



Ajeti has been capped by Switzerland at senior level after representing the country at various youth levels.

