XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/07/2019 - 14:04 BST

West Brom Swoop For Striker Not Dead, Talks Ongoing

 




West Brom's swoop for Basel striker Albian Ajeti is not dead, with the Baggies continuing to hold talks with the Swiss side. 

It had been claimed that the Championship side were unlikely to be able to land the 22-year-old due to the player's wage demands, with a deal looking impossible.


 



However, according to Express & Star, talks are still ongoing between West Brom and Basel over Ajeti.

It is also claimed that the player's wage demands do not necessarily rule out a move to the Hawthorns taking place this summer.

 


While there are no guarantees a deal can be done, the Championship club continue to work towards signing Ajeti and putting him at the disposal of manager Slaven Bilic.


 


He came through Basel's youth set-up, but then departed for Germany with Augsburg.

Ajeti was taken back to Switzerland in 2016, initially on loan, by St Gallen, while Basel then swooped to sign him in 2017.

 


He put pen to paper to a five-year contract and has scored goals on a consistent basis for the St Jakob-Park outfit.

Ajeti has been capped by Switzerland at senior level after representing the country at various youth levels.
 