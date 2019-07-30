AC Milan Consider Reviving Interest In Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan could rekindle their interest in Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren and have held a meeting with his agent.



The Rossoneri have been chasing the Croatian centre-back this summer, but there has been little to suggest that they would be able to sign him.













They are not willing to meet Liverpool’s asking price, believed to be in excess of €25m, or consider paying big wages for a player who turned 30 earlier this month.



AC Milan reportedly walked away from the possibility of signing Lovren, but according to Tutto Mercato, attempts are being made to revive their interest in the Red.





It has been claimed that Bjorn Bezemer, part of the team of agents who represent Lovren, held a meeting with AC Milan officials on Tuesday.







The Croatian defender could have been on the agenda as AC Milan consider reviving their interest.



It remains to be seen though if they could agree a deal which would please Liverpool.





The Merseyside giants have been insistent that they do not want to sell the player this summer and they have done little in the transfer window so far.



AC Milan are also running out of time as Liverpool could be unlikely to sell the Croatian after next week’s transfer deadline for Premier League clubs.

