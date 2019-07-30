XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/07/2019 - 12:31 BST

Arsenal Deal-maker Edu Turns Attention Towards Situation of Wantaway Gunners Star

 




Arsenal technical director Edu has held talks with the representatives of wantaway star Laurent Koscielny and his chief suitors Rennes to resolve the defender’s future.

The Arsenal club captain has effectively gone on strike to push his way out of the club this summer and refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour earlier in the summer.  


 



Koscielny wants to leave and has made it clear that he does not want to play for Arsenal again despite having a year left on his contract with the club.

The Gunners are trying to resolve the situation and according to the BBC, Edu met the defender’s representatives to sort out his future.
 


The Brazilian deal-maker also held talks with Rennes president Olivier Letang as the French club are interested in snapping up the veteran French centre-back.



The Arsenal technical director is keen to sort out the situation surrounding Koscielny and get him out of the club as soon as possible.

The Gunners have continued to hold talks with his other suitors as the Frenchman lies in wait to finalise his move.
 


Arsenal are insisting on earning a fee from his departure while Koscielny believes owing to the years of his service, the club should consider letting him go on a free transfer.   
 