06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/07/2019 - 23:40 BST

Arsenal Interest In Kieran Tierney Not Dead

 




Arsenal have not ended their interested their interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and are still keen on taking him to the Emirates Stadium, according to the BBC.

Tierney has been on the Gunners' radar throughout the summer, with the London-based club even making multiple bids for the Scotsman.  


 



Arsenal's first bid was said to be in the region of £15m, while the second was £18m plus add-ons that could have reached £7m.

However, Celtic, who value the player at £25m, considered the add-on clauses in the second bid unrealistic and have rejected all offers put forward by Arsenal so far.
 


Following the rejection of the bids, it was speculated that Arsenal had ended their interest in Tierney, but now it is claimed the Gunners are still keen on signing the 22-year-old from Celtic.



Arsenal are on the verge of completing a reported £72m, which will be paid in instalments, move for Lille's Nicolas Pepe after signing William Saliba and Dani Ceballos on permanent and loan deals, respectively.

The Premier League side came into the transfer window with a budget of £45m and it remains to be seen how they will structure a further bid for Tierney.
 


Arsenal are also hopeful of bringing in a centre-back to bolster the defence ahead of the new season, amid speculation Shkodran Mustafi could leave.   
 