Aston Villa Back In For Tom Heaton, Bid In To Burnley

Aston Villa have made a fresh bid for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, according to the Sun.



Villa boss Dean Smith is keen to bolster his goalkeeping options and has been keen on landing England international Heaton from the Clarets.













With time running out for Premier League clubs to do deals, due to the early closing English transfer window, Aston Villa have gone in with a new proposal for the 33-year-old.



It is claimed that Aston Villa have put an £8m offer on the table, with add-ons taking the final fee to a potential £10m.



Burnley may be prepared to accept the offer and all eyes will be on whether the Clarets are persuaded by the bid.







Heaton came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and was sent out on a series of loans by the Red Devils.



He had spells at Swindon, Antwerp, Cardiff, QPR, Rochdale and Wycombe, before finding his feet at Cardiff following a permanent move.



Burnley signed the shot-stopper in 2013 and he has since clocked up 200 appearances, with 65 clean sheets, for the Turf Moor club.

