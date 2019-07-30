XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/07/2019 - 23:21 BST

Aston Villa Back In For Tom Heaton, Bid In To Burnley

 




Aston Villa have made a fresh bid for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, according to the Sun

Villa boss Dean Smith is keen to bolster his goalkeeping options and has been keen on landing England international Heaton from the Clarets.


 



With time running out for Premier League clubs to do deals, due to the early closing English transfer window, Aston Villa have gone in with a new proposal for the 33-year-old.

It is claimed that Aston Villa have put an £8m offer on the table, with add-ons taking the final fee to a potential £10m.

 


Burnley may be prepared to accept the offer and all eyes will be on whether the Clarets are persuaded by the bid.


 


Heaton came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and was sent out on a series of loans by the Red Devils.

He had spells at Swindon, Antwerp, Cardiff, QPR, Rochdale and Wycombe, before finding his feet at Cardiff following a permanent move.

 


Burnley signed the shot-stopper in 2013 and he has since clocked up 200 appearances, with 65 clean sheets, for the Turf Moor club.
 