06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/07/2019 - 15:41 BST

Aston Villa Not Only Premier League Club Monitoring Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips Contract Talks

 




Aston Villa are not the only Premier League club keeping a close watch on Leeds United trying to lock Kalvin Phillips down to a new contract. 

Phillips was a standout performer under Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship last season and his displays did not go unnoticed.


 



Aston Villa have tried and failed with a bid for him this summer and their interest persists, with Phillips having turned down a proposal to renew his contract at Leeds.

Phillips is looking for Leeds to make him an offer he feels is in line not just with his status in the team, but also with the sky high asking price the club have slapped on his head.

 


The situation is not just being monitored by Aston Villa, with further interest from the Premier League, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.


 


If Phillips continues to hold off signing a new contract it could put pressure on Leeds to seriously consider selling him.

Leeds turned down Aston Villa's £15m offer and Dean Smith's men could try again before the Premier League and Championship transfer window closes on 8th August.

 


Phillips was sent off during Leeds' final pre-season friendly away at Cagliari on Saturday for a heavy tackle on Simone Pinna late in the game.
 