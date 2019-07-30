Aston Villa Target Kalvin Phillips Challenges Leeds To Offer Contract In Line With Transfer Valuation

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa target Kalvin Phillips is not pushing to leave Leeds United, but believes the Whites' latest contract offer does not reflect his status at the club.



Leeds have resisted bids from Aston Villa for Phillips so far this summer as they try to lock down the midfielder to a new contract.













While Phillips is not pushing to move, he has been left disappointed by Leeds' most recent contract proposal.



And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he wants to see an offer put forward which reflects not just his role in Marcelo Bielsa's side, but also the big transfer fee Leeds have demanded from Aston Villa to let him go.



The ball is in Leeds' court to present a proposal to Phillips' liking, but if they cannot then the midfielder could find himself with just a year to run on his deal next summer.







Such a situation would weaken Leeds' negotiating hand if clubs again come calling.



Phillips impressed last term under Bielsa at Leeds and was a key part of the Argentine's system and side at Elland Road.



The midfielder has also been linked with being of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

