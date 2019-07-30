XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/07/2019 - 12:59 BST

Aston Villa Target Kalvin Phillips Challenges Leeds To Offer Contract In Line With Transfer Valuation

 




Aston Villa target Kalvin Phillips is not pushing to leave Leeds United, but believes the Whites' latest contract offer does not reflect his status at the club. 

Leeds have resisted bids from Aston Villa for Phillips so far this summer as they try to lock down the midfielder to a new contract.


 



While Phillips is not pushing to move, he has been left disappointed by Leeds' most recent contract proposal.

And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he wants to see an offer put forward which reflects not just his role in Marcelo Bielsa's side, but also the big transfer fee Leeds have demanded from Aston Villa to let him go.

 


The ball is in Leeds' court to present a proposal to Phillips' liking, but if they cannot then the midfielder could find himself with just a year to run on his deal next summer.


 


Such a situation would weaken Leeds' negotiating hand if clubs again come calling.

Phillips impressed last term under Bielsa at Leeds and was a key part of the Argentine's system and side at Elland Road.

 


The midfielder has also been linked with being of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.
 