Brighton Prepare Big Bid For Bristol City Defender

Brighton are prepared to pay a club-record fee to secure the signature of Bristol City centre-back Adam Webster, according to the Sun.



The Seagulls are aware that they could soon see Lewis Dunk join Leicester City as a replacement for Harry Maguire, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United.













Brighton are keen to get a replacement in for Dunk as soon as possible and have identified Bristol City’s Webster as the man who could be at the heart of their defence next season.



The 24-year-old centre-back has impressed in the Championship and Brighton are prepared to break the bank to land him this summer.





It has been claimed that the Seagulls are prepared to pay a club-record fee of £25m to snare Webster away from Bristol City.







Brighton believe the Championship club would not be able to resist selling the defender if they put a big-money offer on their table.



Webster has a contract until 2022 but is likely to be swayed by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.





Brighton are looking at a fresh start next season under new manager Graham Potter.

