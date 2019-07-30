XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/07/2019 - 12:18 BST

Brighton Prepare Big Bid For Bristol City Defender

 




Brighton are prepared to pay a club-record fee to secure the signature of Bristol City centre-back Adam Webster, according to the Sun.

The Seagulls are aware that they could soon see Lewis Dunk join Leicester City as a replacement for Harry Maguire, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United.  


 



Brighton are keen to get a replacement in for Dunk as soon as possible and have identified Bristol City’s Webster as the man who could be at the heart of their defence next season.

The 24-year-old centre-back has impressed in the Championship and Brighton are prepared to break the bank to land him this summer.
 


It has been claimed that the Seagulls are prepared to pay a club-record fee of £25m to snare Webster away from Bristol City.



Brighton believe the Championship club would not be able to resist selling the defender if they put a big-money offer on their table.

Webster has a contract until 2022 but is likely to be swayed by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.
 


Brighton are looking at a fresh start next season under new manager Graham Potter.   
 