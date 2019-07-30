Championship Side Eye Third Raid On Leeds United This Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley are eyeing a third raid on Leeds United this summer.



The Oakwell outfit have already snapped up Aapo Halme and Mallik Wilks from the Whites and now want to strengthen their squad further by taking another young talent from Elland Road.













The man in Barnsley's sights is left-back Tom Pearce, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, and the Tykes want a permanent deal.



Barnsley believe the left-back is a promising talent and with Pearce not involved in Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Leeds, have seen their opportunity to strike.



Leeds are open to offers for Pearce, who spent time last term developing his game on loan at Scunthorpe in League One.







It remains to be seen if Barnsley can reach an agreement with Leeds for Pearce, but the Whites are ready to shift him off the books at Elland Road.



Pearce is a product of Leeds' renowned youth system and was tipped to kick on into the first team after he broke through into the senior squad at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.



His fortunes have suffered since Bielsa was appointed however and Pearce may now be set to continue his career away from Elland Road.

