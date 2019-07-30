XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/07/2019 - 14:58 BST

Crystal Palace Make First Move, Bid In For Liverpool and Tottenham Target

 




Crystal Palace have tabled an offer for CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old netted 15 goals last season in the Russian Premier Liga and finished the campaign as the top scorer in the Russian top flight.  


 



Chalov has already netted a goal in the first three appearances this season, but could be on his way to the Premier League during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the young forward, but Crystal Palace have made the first move.
 


According to Russian outlet Championat, the Eagles have slapped in a bid worth €15m to snare Chalov away from CSKA Moscow this summer.



Roy Hodgson wants to bring in a new forward and the prolific Russian has emerged as a possible recruit for Crystal Palace.

Chalov has also been subject to interest from several other clubs in Europe, with Monaco, Lazio and Valencia believed to be following him.
 


He has also been linked with a move to another London club in West Ham this summer, and landing him in the face of such interest would be a coup for Crystal Palace.   
 