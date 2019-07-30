Everton Make Breakthrough, Moise Kean Could Undergo Medical On Wednesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign striker Moise Kean.



The Toffees have been holding talks with the Italian champions over a deal to take Kean to Goodison Park and it appears they have made the breakthrough.













It had been claimed Juventus wanted a buy-back clause in any deal to sell Kean, but Everton were not keen to agree to the Bianconeri's demand.



Kean though is now on his way to England and, according to Sky Italia, Everton have done a deal with Juventus to sign him.



The striker could even undergo his medical check with Everton on Wednesday, as the transfer edges closer towards completion.







The Toffees are keen to wrap up the deal quickly and land the highly rated Italian hitman.



Both Arsenal and Barcelona have also shown interest in signing Kean this summer, but the striker looks set to be playing his football at Goodison Park in the new campaign.



He struggled to command regular game time in Turin, but has continued to be rated very highly by Juventus, who have earmarked him as a future star.



Now Everton will look for Kean to hit the ground running in England.

