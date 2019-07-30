Fulham Legend Wary of Leeds United In Promotion Battle

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham legend Tony Gale believes that Leeds United, with their head coach Marcelo Bielsa, could prove to be the Cottagers' main promotion rivals heading to the new season.



Fulham were one of the three clubs that were relegated from the Premier League last season, along with Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.













The 59-year-old, who played for Fulham from 1977 to 1984, insists that while the two clubs that joined Fulham in the Championship this term will be strong, the Cottagers' main challenge may come from Elland Road.



Leeds under their veteran boss Bielsa could be rivals, along with a few other teams such as Bristol City and Brentford, Gale insists.





Gale thinks Leeds will be battling to go up if Bielsa can get them going again, but he is also not willing to write off clubs outside the usual suspects.







"I’m not particularly frightened by the teams who came down with us", Gale wrote in his column for the club's official website.



"I think Huddersfield and Cardiff will be strong, but I can’t see them being as good as us.





"In terms of promotion rivals, you’re looking at teams like Leeds with their manager, if he can get a tune out of his team again.



"But I think some outsiders could be in with a shout this season.



"Look at Bristol City, Brentford even – they’ve gone well in the transfer market as even though they’ve sold some players, they’ve invested wisely, too.



"There are some good clubs in there.



"I think it will be really, really close, and – famous last words – I can’t see anyone running away with it."



Leeds missed out on going up last term after falling at the playoff semi-final hurdle, while Brentford have raided Elland Road to strengthen, signing Pontus Jansson from the Whites.

