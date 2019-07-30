Inter Unlikely To Table Improved Offer For Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter do not want to offer more money for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as Juventus take the lead in the race for the Belgian.



Lukaku has been Antonio Conte’s number one target all summer but negotiations between Manchester United and Inter have been protracted.













Manchester United rejected an all-cash €60m offer from Inter last week and have made it clear that they do want to lower their €83m valuation of the striker.



Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta’s frustrations came through on Monday when he indicated that Manchester United are asking for too much money for the striker.





The Italian deal-maker insisted that Inter are still monitoring the situation, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are unlikely to put in an improved bid for Lukaku.







Inter do not have the funds to go any further and are now clearly behind Juventus in the race to sign the Belgian.



The Italian champions are in talks with Manchester United to sign the Belgian and are willing to offer Paulo Dybala to the Old Trafford outfit as part of the deal.





The deal is hinging on Dybala agreeing to move to Manchester United and the two clubs working out an agreement.

