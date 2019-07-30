It Seems Strange – Juventus Legend Stunned By Paulo Dybala To Manchester United Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus legend Massimo Bonini has conceded that he perplexed at the possibility of Paulo Dybala leaving the Bianconeri for Manchester United.



Manchester United and Juventus are in discussions to pull off an audacious swap deal that would see Romelu Lukaku join the Italian champions while Dybala moves to Old Trafford.













The two clubs are said to be closing in on an agreement and the deal is claimed to be hinging on Dybala agreeing on a move to Manchester United before next week’s Premier League transfer deadline.



Bonini feels the deal would be a purely tactical choice on the part of Juventus, who are keen to sign Lukaku, but are also aware of the need to balance their financial books.





“They are tactical choices”, the former midfielder told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about the possible swap between Dybala and Lukaku.







“They are certainly not bad players.



“Dybala is a great player, but [coach Maurizio] Sarri needs more and at the moment there is an embarrassment of choices in attack.





“The arrival of the Belgian would possibly go via [Gonzalo] Higuain’s departure.



“Juventus have a clear idea with Lukaku, but they would also need some money in return and cash in with some strikers.”



The 59-year-old Juventus legend is still surprised that his former club have seemingly decided to let Dybala go as he feels he could have fitted Sarri’s system perfectly next season in Turin.



“Dybala could have been Sarri’s Dries Mertens [at Juventus].



“It seems strange to me that he could leave.”



Dybala is expected to hold talks with Sarri and the Juventus hierarchy this week, where he will be asked to consider the move to Manchester United.

