Leeds United Not Holding Back Summer Window Cash

Leeds United are not likely to be keeping money back for the January transfer window, despite being frugal with their summer business, it has been claimed.



The Yorkshire giants have signed Wolves winger Helder Costa and Brighton defender Ben White this summer as their fresh new faces.













Leeds also re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Manchester City and brought back Jack Clarke on a season-long loan deal after selling him to Tottenham Hotspur.



Permanent deals have been off the agenda for Leeds, despite the Whites also selling a key man in the shape of Pontus Jansson to Brentford.





Some fans have raised the possibility that Leeds could be keeping money back to spend in the January transfer window, but according to LeedsLive, that is unlikely to be the case.







It has been claimed Leeds have a certain budget for the summer window and they are not holding back anything from the pot for the January transfer window.



Leeds have plans for the winter as well if they have to dip into their funds in the middle of the season.





The Yorkshire giants are fighting hard to keep Kalvin Phillips at the club amidst interest from Premier League sides.

