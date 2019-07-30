XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/07/2019 - 12:10 BST

Ligue 1 Side Probe Possibility of Signing Arsenal Star

 




Monaco have slapped in an enquiry to probe the possibility of signing Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi this summer.

Mustafi has struggled to make his mark at Arsenal since joining the club in 2017 from Valencia and the club are said to be keen on letting him go.  


 



The German’s performances at the heart of Arsenal’s defence last season came in for heavy criticism and he is not one of the most popular figures of the squad amidst the Arsenal fan base.

Arsenal would likely consider selling him if they receive a good offer and it has been claimed he has been attracting interest from Ligue 1.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Mustafi has been subject of an enquiry by Monaco as the Ligue 1 giants are in the market for defenders.



Monaco have been keeping tabs on a number of options and the German has emerged as a possible target this summer.

Arsenal have put a €30m valuation on the defender and are waiting for a club to put in a concrete offer.
 


However, Monaco could have to hurry as Arsenal may need time to sign a replacement before next week’s Premier League transfer deadline.   
 