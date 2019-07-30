Manchester United Target Harry Maguire Becoming Frustrated

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United transfer target Harry Maguire is losing patience with his current employers Leicester and wants the Foxes to let him make his dream move to Old Trafford, according to the Sun.



Maguire is a top transfer target for Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils engaging in talks with Leicester to agree a fee.













Manchester United have already seen a £70m bid for the Leicester defender rejected this summer.



Maguire's suitors will now have to make a bid that will beat the £75m fee Liverpool paid for the signing of Virgil van Dijk in order to acquire the English defender.





The player is claimed to be getting restless at Leicester's negotiation tactics as he tries to push for a move to the Theatre of Dreams.







The 26-year-old believes he has a gentleman's agreement with Leicester that he can quit the King Power Stadium if a fair offer comes in.



Leicester are sticking to an asking price of around £85m and feel no need to sell Maguire if their demands are not met.





With the clock ticking down on the early closing Premier League transfer window, the pressure is on Manchester United to come up with a bid acceptable to Leicester.

