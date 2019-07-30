Moise Kean’s Everton Over Juventus Choice For This Reason

Follow @insidefutbol





Moise Kean's decision to join Premier League club Everton is not based on wages, instead the forward is convinced about getting more playing time with the Toffees than he would do at Juventus.



Everton have made a breakthrough in their pursuit for Juventus striker Kean, with the Merseyside-based club said to have agreed a €40m fee for the 19-year-old.













The two parties have been in talks regarding the transfer of the player recently and it appears that Everton have finally managed to strike a deal with Kean's current employers.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the centre-forward has decided to make the switch to the Premier League side because he is convinced about getting regular playing time at Goodison Park – and he has snubbed more money to go to England.





Kean was offered a new deal by Juventus and if the striker chose to accept the fresh contract, he would have earned €4m per year, while signing for Everton will see him earn €3m per year.







The Italian's move is not influenced by money, but instead playing time, as he is sure he will be given more opportunities to impress at Goodison Park.



With the Premier League beginning next week, Everton are keen to complete the signing and integrate the forward into the squad.





Barcelona and Arsenal were also said to be in the race for Kean's signature, but it looks like the teenager will be plying his trade for Marco Silva's Everton next season.

