New Potential Destination For Christian Eriksen But Dependent Upon Player Exits

Juventus could make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen if they manage to offload Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi this summer.



Eriksen has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has been vocal about his interest in leaving the north London club this summer.













He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane is not believed to be keen on signing the Denmark international ahead of the new season.



Tottenham are prepared to sell him for around €60m as they could potentially lose him for nothing at the end of next season if he does not sign a new contract.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are considering taking him to Turin as part of their plans to revamp their squad this summer.







The Italian champions have long been admirers and they are now plotting to whether to try and sign the Dane in the coming weeks.



But it will depend on the Bianconeri offloading Khedira and Matuidi and making space for another player on their wage bill.





Tottenham want to sell Eriksen as soon as possible as the window to sign his replacement is short as the transfer window will slam shut for Premier League teams a week from Thursday.

