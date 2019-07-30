Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Admirer of Derby County Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is keen on Liverpool winger and Derby County target Harry Wilson, but a deal is at present rated as unlikely, according to Sky Sports News.



Wilson impressed last season on loan in the Championship at Derby and the Rams have already been back in touch with Liverpool to register their interest in a similar arrangement.













The winger has other suitors though and Bruce, who was in charge at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last term, is an admirer.



However, Newcastle, like Derby, want Wilson on loan, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has set his face against another loan move.



As such, a deal is rated as being unlikely to happen at present.







Liverpool, who would sell Wilson, value him at the £20m mark.



Whether Liverpool rethink their approach to Wilson given the Premier League transfer window closes on 8th August remains to be seen; the Championship window also closes at the same time.



However, with windows everywhere else across Europe still open after that date, the Reds could stick to their stance on Wilson to the wire on 8th August and then consider a loan outside England if no one has met their asking price for a permanent sale.

