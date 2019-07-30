Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Coy On Allan Saint-Maximin Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has dodged a question on a potential move for winger Allan Saint-Maximin.



The Magpies want to sign the player from French Ligue 1 club Nice and have been trying to agree a fee to take him to St James' Park.













They have been struggling to find a formula to convince Nice to sell, but have reportedly been closing in on the 22-year-old.



The pressure is on due to the early closure of the transfer window in the Premier League, with clubs in France and elsewhere having until 2nd September to do deals, while English clubs must have their business completed by 8th August.



Bruce was asked about his side's swoop for Saint-Maximin following Newcastle's 3-1 friendly win at Hibernian.







However, he was coy and was quoted as saying by the Chronicle: "I'm never going to speak about any player until the deal is done so I really can't comment on that."



The Newcastle boss is though confident there will be further arrivals at St James' Park before the transfer window closes.



"I am still quietly confident we will bring more players in", Bruce added.



New Newcastle signing Joelinton started at Easter Road against Hibernian and caught the eye with a performance which will have encouraged Bruce.

