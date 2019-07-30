XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/07/2019 - 12:13 BST

Nicolas Pepe To Arsenal In Final Stretch

 




Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe is due for a medical at Arsenal today ahead of completing his big-money move to the north London club.

Arsenal have agreed to pay a club-record fee of €80m to sign the winger from the French outfit and rushing to get the deal over the line this week.  


 



The Gunners had the agreement in place last week and they have managed to convince the player to move to the Premier League this summer.

Napoli pushed to sign him as well and even deployed Carlo Ancelotti to convince the player but Pepe has decided to move to Arsenal ahead of the new season.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ivorian will arrive in London today and undergo a medical ahead of becoming an Arsenal player.



Unai Emery has managed to convince the player and Pepe has been offered massive wages to become a Gunner this summer.

Arsenal are also reportedly paying four times the commission Napoli offered to the player’s agents.
 


Pepe’s future has been under the scanner since January and the transfer saga is finally entering the final stretch as he is on the verge of joining Arsenal.   
 