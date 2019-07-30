XRegister
06 October 2018

30/07/2019 - 23:02 BST

No Fear, Insists Bristol City Boss Heading Into Leeds United Opener

 




Bristol City manager Lee Johnson insists that his team hold no fear heading to their Championship opening weekend fixture against Leeds United.

Action in English second division begins this weekend with the Whites travelling to Ashton Gate.  


 



After winning four of their six pre-season matches so far, the Bristol City boss feels there should be no fear of kicking off the new campaign, with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds the Robins' first opponents.

“Yes absolutely [I am confident of being ready]. I have no fears", Johnson told his club's official website.
 


The Robins failed to win their final pre-season match against Premier League side Crystal Palace on Saturday, losing 5-0.



Johnson is not disheartened by the result as he knows behind the scenes his men have been putting in the hard yards and as such he has called for the fans to head to Ashton Gate at the weekend feeling optimistic.

"We worked well, we might not have looked like that.
 


"But I can assure everybody should have the same levels of optimism and enthusiasm for the season, as we do.

“It’s all good, it was a terrible result and I apologise.

"Moving forward I have no fears at all.”

Leeds won 1-0 at Ashton Gate in the Championship last season and did the league double over Johnson's men.

The Whites have not tasted defeat against Bristol City in their last five encounters and are unbeaten against their opponents in the last three years.  
 