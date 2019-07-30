Pep Guardiola Pushing Manchester City To Land Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Pep Guardiola has pushed Manchester City into reopening negotiations for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo this summer.



The Manchester City manager wants a new right-back in his squad and Cancelo has emerged as the Spaniard’s top target in the ongoing window.













The Premier League champions were in talks with Juventus but an agreement could not be reached as the Italian champions refused to drop their €60m asking price.



Manchester City have also struggled to offload Danilo this summer but Guardiola is claimed to be insistent on landing Cancelo and has been pushing the club to take him to England.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the club have reopened talks with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Cancelo.







Manchester City are hopeful of formulating offer in tandem with Mendes that will eventually convince Juventus to sell the Portuguese defender.



But Juventus have remained insistent on pocketing €60m and are prepared to keep Cancelo at the club if their valuation is not met.





Juventus have also rejected signing Danilo as part of a deal to sell the Portuguese to Manchester City.

