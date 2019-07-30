XRegister
30/07/2019 - 11:18 BST

Potential Stumbling Block As Arsenal and Wolves Target Won’t Accept Pay Cut

 




Arsenal and Wolves target Sami Khedira wants wages to the tune of what he is currently earning at Juventus this summer in order to move on from Turin.

Juventus are prepared to offload the 32-year-old World Cup winner in the ongoing transfer window and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.  


 



Arsenal are interested in adding his experience to their midfield ahead of the new season, while Wolves hold a strong interest in Khedira too.

However, a number of issues are to be resolved before Khedira could leave the Italian champions in the coming days.
 


According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the midfielder’s wage demands are a major bone of contention for clubs wanting him this summer.



The German does not want to take a pay cut and has demanded the same salary that he is currently on at Juventus.

Khedira is also yet to resolve the severance package he would be entitled to if and when he leaves Juventus this summer.
 


He still has two years left on his contract and Juventus are considering paying him off and letting him go on a free transfer.   
 