Shkodran Mustafi Doesn’t Want Arsenal Exit Despite Gunners Holding Talks With Clubs

Shkodran Mustafi wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium next season despite Arsenal wanting to offload him in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the BBC.



The German has failed to convince since joining the Gunners in 2017 and has been heavily criticised for a series of high profile mistakes at the heart of the Arsenal defence.













Monaco have enquired about the possibility of signing him and they are not the only club who are in talks to sign the player this summer from Arsenal.



The Gunners are engaged in conversations with several clubs in a bid to shift Mustafi off the books.





But the Germany international does not want to leave the Emirates and wants to stay and prove himself under Unai Emery next season.







The defender is believed to be keen on continuing in Arsenal colours and is said to be resisting offers to leave.



Arsenal are prepared to either sell him or consider loan offers as well as they appear to have lost faith in the centre-back.





They also want to let him go as part of their plans to add fresh faces to their defence ahead of next week’s Premier League transfer deadline.

