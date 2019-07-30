XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/07/2019 - 23:11 BST

Southampton Register Interest, Join Man Utd and Wolves In Mix For Ligue 1 Talent

 




Southampton have jumped into the race for Manchester United and Wolves target Benoit Badiashile. 

The Monaco star is a man in demand in the summer transfer window and has also been the subject of enquires from Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Valencia.


 



The 18-year-old is highly rated, but Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has been clear in private that he cannot guarantee Badiashile regular first team football in the upcoming campaign.

However, the Stade Louis II outfit are at present blocking an exit for the player in the absence of official offers.

 


Manchester United have been strongly linked with the defender, while Wolves have been credited with preparing a bid.


 


Now another Premier League side are in the mix in the shape of Southampton, according to French outlet SoccerLink.fr.

It is claimed that Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have not put in an official bid, but have approached Monaco to register their interest in signing Badiashile.

 


The defender was drafted into Monaco's youth ranks in 2016 and has been capped by France through to Under-19 level.
 