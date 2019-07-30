Sweden International Wants Newcastle United Move, Asking Price Is Obstacle

Follow @insidefutbol





Emil Krafth wants to make the move to join the Steve Bruce revolution at Newcastle United, but the Magpies are struggling to sign him, according to the Sun.



The Sweden international is on the books at French side Amiens, who took advantage of an option to buy contained in his loan from Bologna.













Amiens paid €2.5m to sign Krafth on a permanent basis earlier this summer, but his performances have alerted Newcastle boss Bruce.



Krafth wants the move to St James' Park, but Amiens are at present not making things easy for Newcastle.



The French side's demands over a transfer fee are too rich for Newcastle, who are not willing to complete the deal on the proposed terms.







It has been claimed in France that Amiens would be looking for around €5m for the defender, giving them a quickfire, substantial profit.



It remains to be seen if Krafth rocks the boat in order to try to push through a move to Newcastle.



However, the Swede also has interest from other sides, including another, unnamed, Premier League club.

