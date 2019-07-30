This Is Why I’ve Joined – Idrissa Gueye On PSG Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Idrissa Gueye has revealed why he decided to leave Everton for Paris Saint-Germain upon signing a contract with the Ligue 1 champions on Tuesday.



The Senegalese international penned a four-year contract with Les Parisiens that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.













PSG are said to have paid a transfer fee in the region of £30m for the acquisition of the central midfielder from Premier League club Everton.



It will be the 29-year-old's second stint in France as he previously plied his trade for PSG's league rivals Lille, for whom he made a total of 176 appearances.





Gueye has expressed his delight at signing for the club and revealed that the desire to give a boost to his career prompted him to make the switch to the Paris-based side.







"I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain", Gueye told the club's website.



“After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe.





"I’d like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me.



"I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad.



"And of course I can’t wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France!”



Gueye made 33 league appearances for Everton last term from which he claimed two assists.

