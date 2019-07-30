XRegister
06 October 2018

30/07/2019 - 21:45 BST

You Can Just See It – West Ham Star Feels Team-mate Oozing Quality

 




West Ham United defender Ben Johnson has heaped praise on new signing Pablo Fornals and believes it is clear to see the Spaniard is set to be a top player for the Hammers.

Manuel Pellegrini's side confirmed the signing of Fornals last month for a fee in the region of £24m, making him the club's second most expensive signing.  


 



Fornals was in action along with another new boy Sebastien Haller as West Ham beat Fulham 1-0 on Saturday to build momentum ahead of the new season.

Johnson, who shared the pitch with the new signings, was impressed with both and quickly pointed to having seen enough of Fornals to know his quality.
 


“Pablo is a great player and a great guy. He’s so friendly and you can see technically what he is all about", Johnson told his club's official website.



"He plays with intelligence and you can see that in the positions he picks up. You can see he is going to be a top player for us.

Johnson also stressed that though Haller is a big unit, he is capable of neat football, backing him to be prolific in a West Ham shirt
 


“Sebastien up top is the cliche No9. He’s big but he can play as well!

"He will say he should have scored against Fulham, but I think he will get loads of goal for us.

"They both looked good.”

West Ham have so far taken part in four friendlies, and have meetings with Hertha Berlin and Athletic Bilbao to come.

They will begin their domestic campaign with a match against Manchester City on 10th August.   
 