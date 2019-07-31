XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/07/2019 - 11:10 BST

Agent Meeting Leaves Roma Cold On Liverpool Star

 




Roma have passed on the chance to make a move for Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren after holding a meeting with an agent mandated to find a destination in Italy for the player.

The Croatian international has been on AC Milan's radar this summer amid speculation of a switch to Serie A for the player. 


 



One of Lovren's representatives held a meeting with AC Milan on Tuesday as the Rossoneri's position was further explored; they have been concerned about the potential cost of a deal for the 30-year-old.

It had been claimed Roma could be moving for Lovren, but according to Italian daily Il Tempo, the Giallorossi have turned down the chance to get involved in the transfer chase.
 


Roma met with an agent who has been mandated to look at opportunities for Lovren in Italy.



However, it seems a switch to Roma is off the agenda, with the Giallorossi not keen on the Liverpool man.

Despite the player being linked with a move to Italy, Liverpool have not shown any sign of wanting to sell the defender this summer, with the Reds having done close to no activity in the transfer window.
 


Lovren's current contract with the Merseyside-based club runs until the summer of 2021.   
 