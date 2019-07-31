Attempts To Revive Joao Cancelo To Manchester City Move Fail

Follow @insidefutbol





Joao Cancelo is set to continue at Juventus next season after recent attempts to revive negotiations to take him to Manchester City made no progress.



Cancelo has been a target for Manchester City all summer, but negotiations between the two clubs have not moved the needle on the transfer saga.













Juventus have stuck to their asking price of €60m and Manchester City have been reluctant to pay such a figure for the Portuguese full-back in the ongoing transfer window.



Attempts were made to revive the negotiations on the insistence of Pep Guardiola, and Manchester City got in touch with super-agent Jorge Mendes to find a solution.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the talks have stalled again and no new developments have taken place despite talks with Mendes.







Juventus are under no pressure to sell Cancelo and are happy to keep the defender at the club next season if their valuation is not met.



Guardiola has been very keen to sign him but has been unable to convince Manchester City to fork out the €60m need to take the Portuguese to the Etihad.





With the transfer window for Premier League clubs closing a week from Thursday, Manchester City are running out of time to take the deal over the line.

