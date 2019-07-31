XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/07/2019 - 21:39 BST

Best I’ve Played With, He’s Improved Me – Rangers Talent On Gers Star

 




Rangers winger Josh McPake has opened up on how Jermain Defoe's arrival at Ibrox has helped him improve as a player.

Defoe joined the Gers on a one-and-half year loan deal from Bournemouth in January and went on to score six goals in the Scottish Premiership last term.  


 



The 36-year-old has been playing senior-team football since 1999 and his experience could prove to be of good value to the Gers squad, which consists of a good crop of youngsters.

17-year-old McPake became the latest youngster to make his debut for the Light Blues, with the Scotsman coming on as a substitute in the side's Europa League qualifier tie against St. Joseph's earlier this month.
 


The winger has revealed how Defoe, who will be at the club until next summer, has helped him improve his game, pointing to the Englishman's movement as being key.



"Defoe is the best I have played with and against", McPake wrote in a Twitter Q&A.

"I feel like it has gone a lot better in terms of movement and runs in behind.
 


"That’s certainly improved since he [Defoe] came in. 

"He gives me tips in training about finishing and getting into good scoring opportunities", he added.

McPake will be hoping to earn further game time this season under Steven Gerrard, while also paying close attention to veteran striker Defoe, who has scored regularly throughout his career.   
 