Carlo Ancelotti Speaks To Tottenham Target Giovani Lo Celso, Player Not Insensitive To Napoli Move

Giovani Lo Celso is open to a potential move to Napoli, but has an agreement in principle on a contract with Tottenham Hotspur.



Real Betis took advantage of a purchase option contained in Lo Celso's loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer to sign him permanently.













However, they are open to a quick-fire profit and Tottenham have been locked in talks with Betis in an attempt to get a deal over the line.



They are not willing to take under €75m for Lo Celso though and Spurs have yet to reach an agreement with the Spanish side.



Now Napoli are keen on the Argentine and, according to French outlet SoccerLink.fr, coach Carlo Ancelotti has even been in touch with him and the outlines of a contract have been discussed with his entourage.







Lo Celso is not unwilling to move to Napoli, but he has an agreement in principle with Tottenham on a contract.



The midfielder remains a major target for Spurs, but they have yet to meet Betis' demands.



It is claimed that with Napoli's entry into the race, the transfer saga is likely to accelerate over the coming days; the Italian side do also not have to worry about the transfer window closing on 8th August, as that only applies in the Premier League to Tottenham.

