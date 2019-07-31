Celtic Only Paying Low Initial Fee For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are only paying a low amount of the fee to sign Luca Connell from Bolton Wanderers up front, according to the Sun.



The Scottish champions raided crisis club Bolton to sign the highly-rated Irish youngster, agreeing to pay the Trotters a fee of £350,000.













Celtic could have paid just £250,000 for the midfielder, but chose to add an extra £100,000 on top.



However, Bolton are not able to make immediate use of the fee as it has been claimed only a low amount has been paid to the English side as an initial amount.



Bolton badly need cash and are currently in the hands of admistrators.







Relegated from the Championship to League One last season, the Trotters are due to start life in the third tier with a 12 points deduction.



Bolton are now working with the PFA in a bid to make sure the club can kick off their League One campaign on Saturday at Wycombe Wanderers.



They recently lost promising young goalkeeper Jake Turner to Premier League side Newcastle United, with the club's administrators not offering the 20-year-old a new contract.

