06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/07/2019 - 22:54 BST

Colin Calderwood Can Develop Me – Striker On Swapping Rangers For Cambridge United

 




Andrew Dallas has expressed his delight at having signed for League Two club Cambridge United from Scottish giants Rangers and is banking on former Scotland international Colin Calderwood developing him.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Rangers academy and spent the latter half of the last season on loan at Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton.  


 



Dallas went on to make 12 league appearances for the Ton before heading back to Rangers, who he has now officially left for an undisclosed fee.

The Scotsman joined Cambridge as a trialist during their pre-season tour in Scotland and even scored a goal in the club's 3-2 victory over Hearts.
 


Dallas, who has penned a two-year contract with the U's, feels that he is already a member of the squad and is hopeful of improving under the management of Calderwood.



I’m delighted to get the deal over the line", Dallas told the club's media.

"I met up with the boys in Scotland and then played against Leicester City and really enjoyed it and it gave me such a good feeling about the place.
 


I’ve been able to learn pretty quickly what the rest of the group are like on and off the pitch and I get on well with them all and feel part of the group already.

To have scored in the game against Hearts was a positive, and as a striker that is what I feel I am here to do as well as contribute towards the team’s link up play."

Dallas is now relishing the chance to work under Calderwood, believing the Scottish tactician can help kick on his game.

Colin seems like a good modern day manager, and I’m hopeful he can develop me as a player and a person as well."

Cambridge will travel to Bradford City to kick-off their League Two campaign and Dallas will be hoping to play his part.   
 