Deal Not Done Yet As Mainz Try To Squeeze Extra Cash Out of Everton For Midfielder

Mainz are trying to squeeze more money out of Everton for Jean-Philippe Gbamin, despite speculation that the deal to take the midfielder to Goodison Park is effectively done.



Everton have zeroed in on the 23-year-old to replace Idrissa Gueye, who has been sold to Paris Saint-Germain.













It has been claimed the deal is all but done and Gbamin will soon undergo a medical at Everton in advance of signing a five-year contract.



However, according to German daily Bild, Mainz are denying that a deal has been signed off on with Everton yet.



The Bundesliga side's sporting director Rouven Schroder is still trying to squeeze extra money out of the Toffees for Gbamin.







Talks between the two clubs took place at the recent OPEL Cup.



Everton originally wanted to pay €25m for Gbamin, but Schroder demanded €35m.



The Premier League side then edged up towards €30m, including bonuses, but Schroder is negotiating hard and wants to bag as much money as possible for Gbamin.



Everton are set to splash the cash soon, with a deal to sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus nearing completion.

