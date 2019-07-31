XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2019 - 16:17 BST

Deal Not Done Yet As Mainz Try To Squeeze Extra Cash Out of Everton For Midfielder

 




Mainz are trying to squeeze more money out of Everton for Jean-Philippe Gbamin, despite speculation that the deal to take the midfielder to Goodison Park is effectively done

Everton have zeroed in on the 23-year-old to replace Idrissa Gueye, who has been sold to Paris Saint-Germain.


 



It has been claimed the deal is all but done and Gbamin will soon undergo a medical at Everton in advance of signing a five-year contract.

However, according to German daily Bild, Mainz are denying that a deal has been signed off on with Everton yet.

 


The Bundesliga side's sporting director Rouven Schroder is still trying to squeeze extra money out of the Toffees for Gbamin.


 


Talks between the two clubs took place at the recent OPEL Cup.

Everton originally wanted to pay €25m for Gbamin, but Schroder demanded €35m.

 


The Premier League side then edged up towards €30m, including bonuses, but Schroder is negotiating hard and wants to bag as much money as possible for Gbamin.

Everton are set to splash the cash soon, with a deal to sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus nearing completion.
 