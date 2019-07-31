End The Experiment – Liverpool Legend Says Reds Star Can’t Play New Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that Jurgen Klopp needs to abandon his Adam Lallana positional experiment.



Klopp, who has refused to strengthen his Liverpool squad over the course of the transfer window so far, has deployed Lallana as a deep-lying midfielder over pre-season as he looks to increase his options without buying.













Aldridge, watching on as Liverpool take on Lyon in a pre-season friendly, is far from convinced and does not feel Lallana is capable of operating in his new role.



The ex-Reds striker insists that Lallana provides no protection to the back four.



Aldridge wrote on Twitter: "Watching the game folks! Terrible start, but I have to say Lallana can't play as a holding midfielder!!!







"No protection at all for the defence."



Lallana, who has been dogged by injury in recent years, clocked just 464 minutes of playing time in the Premier League last season and the jury is out on whether the 31-year-old can enjoy a sustained injury-free spell.



Liverpool won the Champions League last term, while enjoyed a record points total in the Premier League when finishing second, but despite rivals strengthening, are holding off splashing the cash as Klopp banks on last term's group to do the business again.

