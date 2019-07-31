Everton Attacker Agrees Five-Year Contract With Ligue 1 Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are in advanced talks with Everton to secure the signature of forward Henry Onyekuru, after he agreed a contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.



The former Anderlecht attacker spent last season on loan in Turkey at Galatasaray and Monaco are keen to add the 22-year-old to the ranks at the Stade Louis II.













Onyekuru has seen work permit issues affect his time at Everton and is now set to leave the Merseyside club without having made a single appearance in a blue shirt.



According to French radio station RMC, Monaco are in advanced discussions over a €12m move for Onyekuru.



Leonardo Jardim's side have already held productive talks with the player's representatives in advance of agreeing a deal with the Toffees.







Onyekuru has agreed a five-year contract at the Stade Louis II as he prepares for life in Ligue 1 next term.



Everton are preparing to splash the cash on midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin and striker Moise Kean, from Mainz and Juventus, respectively.



The Toffees also recently sold midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain, meaning he could come up against Onyekuru in Ligue 1 next term.

