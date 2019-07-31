Everton Not Ready To Sign Off Star’s Fenerbahce Loan Until Replacement Secured

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton will only let Morgan Schneiderlin leave for Fenerbahce if they manage to sign a replacement, with Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko on their radar, it has been claimed in Turkey.



Schneiderlin wants to leave Everton in the ongoing transfer window, but the club are yet to take a call on whether to let him go in the coming days and weeks.













Fenerbahce are interested in the Frenchman and the Turkish giants have been in talks with the midfielder’s representatives about a possible move this summer.



But Everton are yet to yield as they are light on midfield options after selling Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.





Chelsea’s Bakayoko is a target to come in and, according to Turkish outlet Haberturk, they will only consider moving out Schneiderlin if they sign the Blue.







Bakayoko spent last season on loan at AC Milan and it is unclear whether Chelsea are prepared to let him go this summer as they are serving a transfer ban and will not be able to sign a replacement.



Fenerbahce are eager to get their hands on the Everton midfielder and the Toffees are ready to sign off on a loan.





The Turkish giants will have to pay all of Schneiderlin's Everton salary for the duration of his stay in Istanbul.

