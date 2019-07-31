XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2019 - 12:19 BST

Everton Not Ready To Sign Off Star’s Fenerbahce Loan Until Replacement Secured

 




Everton will only let Morgan Schneiderlin leave for Fenerbahce if they manage to sign a replacement, with Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko on their radar, it has been claimed in Turkey. 

Schneiderlin wants to leave Everton in the ongoing transfer window, but the club are yet to take a call on whether to let him go in the coming days and weeks.  


 



Fenerbahce are interested in the Frenchman and the Turkish giants have been in talks with the midfielder’s representatives about a possible move this summer.

But Everton are yet to yield as they are light on midfield options after selling Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.
 


Chelsea’s Bakayoko is a target to come in and, according to Turkish outlet Haberturk, they will only consider moving out Schneiderlin if they sign the Blue.



Bakayoko spent last season on loan at AC Milan and it is unclear whether Chelsea are prepared to let him go this summer as they are serving a transfer ban and will not be able to sign a replacement.

Fenerbahce are eager to get their hands on the Everton midfielder and the Toffees are ready to sign off on a loan.
 


The Turkish giants will have to pay all of Schneiderlin's Everton salary for the duration of his stay in Istanbul.   
 