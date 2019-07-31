XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2019 - 22:34 BST

Former Inter Coach Indicates Nicolo Zaniolo Better At Roma Than Tottenham Or Juventus

 




Former Inter youth coach and caretaker boss Stefano Vecchi has warned Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo of the dangers of a move to Juventus or Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season last term as he marked himself out as one of the brightest talents in the Italian game.  


 



Tottenham have made clear their interest, while Juventus would like to keep Zaniolo in Serie A by taking him to Turin.

However, Roma are looking at putting in place a new contract for Zaniolo to secure his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.
 


Vecchi, an expert at youth development, has warned former Inter star Zaniolo against leaving Roma as he feels that regular game time could not be guaranteed at either Tottenham or Juventus in the same way it could be in the capital; he also stressed the benefit of familiar surroundings.



"He is a player who can become extraordinary", Vecchi told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

"He could go to Juventus and play as a starter, or do the same at Tottenham or at Roma.
 


"In the capital he certainly knows the environment and has staff whom he knows, and where he can play more than other clubs."

Roma will be braced for bids for Zaniolo while the transfer window remains open, but unlike Juventus, Tottenham only have until 8th August to do deals.   
 