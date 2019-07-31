He Looks Like Real Deal – Newcastle United Stars Impressed With Joelinton

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United duo Sean Longstaff and Paul Dummett have expressed their delight at having Joelinton on board after the Brazilian scored in a friendly, dubbing him the real deal.



The Magpies defeated Scottish Premiership side Hibernian 3-1 in a friendly on Tuesday, with club-record signing Joelinton getting his name on the scoresheet, along with Longstaff and Jamaal Lascelles.













It was the Brazilian striker who equalised for the Magpies after their opponents took an early lead, and Longstaff and Lascelles followed it up with goals to secure the win for the Premier League club.



Newcastle paid a fee of £40m to Hoffenheim to acquire Joelinton and there appears to be huge expecation and excitement among the Magpies faithful.





However, Newcastle midfielder Longstaff believes the 22-year-old centre-forward is the real deal after he scored on his debut.







"He was very good, wasn't he?" Longstaff told NUFC TV.



"I thought him and Miggy [Miguel Almiron] together were great, but the big fellow was fantastic.





"He was excellent tonight, probably too unselfish when he went through on goal.



"Everyone in the team wanted him to shoot and score that, but if you look at him overall his strength, his power, he makes good runs.



"He looks the real deal at the minute and I think everyone's obviously delighted to have him on board."



Dummett joined Longstaff in heaping praise on Joelinton and added that the debut goal will have taken pressure off the striker.



He also insisted the whole Newcastle side were left impressed by Joelinton.



"I think it would have given him confidence", Dummett stated.



"Coming in from a foreign team with a big price tag might be a little bit pressure on him.



"So to get his first goal would have given him that confidence moving forward.



"I think all the lads would have been impressed by the way he played today.



"He held the ball up well, playing one-two around defenders and he is quick and strong.



"Hopefully, there's more to come and he can do well and score lots of goals this season."



Newcastle kick-off their Premier League campaign against Arsenal on 11th August and Joelinton will be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet against the Gunners as he looks to hit the ground running.

