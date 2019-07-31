I Couldn’t Hide My Love For The Fans – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Marian Shved believes the way he reacted after scoring against Nomme Kalju in the Champions League on Tuesday shows his love for the Bhoys faithful.



The 22-year-old came on as a substitute, replacing Nir Bitton in the 70th minute, in the second leg of Celtic's second Champions League qualifying round tie against Nomme Kalju to mark his debut for the Scottish side.













A first-half own goal by Aleksandr Kulinits of Nomme Kalju had taken the aggregate score to 6-0, making Celtic's progression to the third round of the qualifiers nearly inevitable, but Shved made things worse for the Estonian outfit by adding to the goal tally in injury time.



The Ukrainian made the switch to Celtic in the winter transfer window earlier this year, but could only make his Hoops debut this summer as he returned to Karpaty Lviv on loan for the remainder of last season.







Shved is delighted to have found the back of the net on his debut and thinks his love for the Celtic fans shone through.







"As soon as I connected with the ball I knew I was going to score", Shved told Celtic's official website.



"It’s a very important goal for me, both in my Celtic career and my career as a whole.





"I was delighted when it hit the net, I think you could see that from celebration and I love the Celtic fans."



The winger also expressed his delight at the Bhoys' performance.



"I got my first goal for Celtic and I’m very happy.



“The team played a good game, we played very well.



"I was also happy to score, having missed my first chance at goal just after coming on."



Celtic kick-off their Scottish Premiership campaign against St. Johnstone this weekend and Shved will be hoping to play his part.

