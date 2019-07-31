I Want To Score – Celtic Defender Keen To Chip In After Spurning Opportunities

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien has expressed his disappointment at not scoring from set-piece opportunites despite helping the Hoops keep a clean sheet on his competitive debut.



Jullien, who switched from Toulouse to Celtic for a fee in the region of £7m earlier this summer, made his competitive debut for the Bhoys in the second leg of their Champions League second round qualifier against Estonian side Nomme Kalju on Tuesday.













While an own-goal from Aleksandr Kulinits and a goal from Marian Shved wrapped up a 7-0 aggregate victory for the Celts, the French defender helped the team keep a clean sheet.



Although the 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes on the evening and denied Celtic's opponents from scoring, Jullien was disappointed not to get his name on the scoresheet.





The defender revealed after the game that he wishes to contribute in all areas of the pitch and was disappointed not to take advantage of the set-piece opportunities that came his way.







“I was disappointed not to score," Jullien told Celtic TV.



"Every time we had a set-piece, it’s my goal to help the team out in any way I can.





"I think I had the chance on a couple of occasions, but I was one, maybe two seconds too late.



“But I’m working hard every day to be more efficient in all areas of the pitch in order to jump higher, to be there, to help out the team."



Celtic will now face CFR Cluj in the third Champions League qualifying round in August and a win against the Romanian outfit would see them progress to the playoff round, the last hurdle on the path to earning a spot in the tournament's group stage.

