06 October 2018

31/07/2019 - 10:02 BST

I’d Tell Manchester United This, OK – Lyon Coach Clear On Moussa Dembele

 




Lyon coach Sylvinho has admitted that if Manchester United come calling for Moussa Dembele then he will tell the club bosses not to sell.

The former Celtic striker has been on the radar of Manchester United as they look to bring in a replacement for wantaway hitman Romelu Lukaku in the ongoing window.  


 



Manchester United could make a move for the Frenchman once Lukaku is sold, but there is no clarity whether the club will go for Dembele as they are also in talks to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

But Lyon are wary of losing the striker in the face of a big-money bid from Manchester United in the coming days.
 


Sylvinho has made it clear that he does not want to lose Dembele and will tell the club as much if a move is made by Manchester United to sign the striker.



Asked what he would tell Lyon if Manchester United want to sign the former Celtic man, the Brazilian told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Dembele is not moving, the window is closed.

“Okay?”
 


Dembele left Celtic for Lyon last summer after pushing through a move on deadline day and has netted 20 goals in 46 appearances for the club.   
 